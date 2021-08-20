Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 568,897 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,889,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 568,897 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 6.57% of 2U worth $203,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in 2U by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,239,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,968 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in 2U during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,761,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in 2U by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 497,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,016,000 after acquiring an additional 236,015 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its position in 2U by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,650,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,309,000 after acquiring an additional 226,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in 2U during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,929,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

In other 2U news, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $314,850.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 289,975 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,757.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $2,121,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

TWOU opened at $35.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.70. 2U, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $237.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.32 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

