Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 671,229 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,427,906 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 671,229 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of HP worth $194,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.17. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.23.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

