Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 73,773 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 979,337 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 73,773 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.40% of Workday worth $233,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Workday by 558.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,361,313.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total value of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,039 shares of company stock worth $31,158,013. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $231.90 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $189.32 and a one year high of $282.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.24. The company has a market cap of $57.28 billion, a PE ratio of -326.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on WDAY shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $268.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.81.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

