Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 8,599 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,771 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,599 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.70% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $185,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WST. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $561,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,412,576,000 after purchasing an additional 388,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,467,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,104,236,000 after purchasing an additional 176,718 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9,386.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 137,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,680,000 after purchasing an additional 135,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 378,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,615,000 after purchasing an additional 129,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

WST opened at $446.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $385.37. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $450.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.