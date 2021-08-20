Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,229,183 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 216,029 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $209,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BNS. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BNS. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.37.

BNS stock opened at $62.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.93. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $68.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.68%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

