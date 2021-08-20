Summit Materials (SUM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE: SUM) recently:

8/17/2021 – Summit Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction material company. The company supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt primarily in the United States and western Canada. Summit Materials, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

8/11/2021 – Summit Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction material company. The company supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt primarily in the United States and western Canada. Summit Materials, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

8/11/2021 – Summit Materials was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

8/9/2021 – Summit Materials had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Summit Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Summit Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Summit Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

SUM stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 6.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 5.2% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 4.2% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

