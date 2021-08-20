Summit Materials (SUM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE: SUM) recently:
- 8/17/2021 – Summit Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction material company. The company supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt primarily in the United States and western Canada. Summit Materials, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “
- 8/11/2021 – Summit Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction material company. The company supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt primarily in the United States and western Canada. Summit Materials, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “
- 8/11/2021 – Summit Materials was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.
- 8/9/2021 – Summit Materials had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2021 – Summit Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Summit Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/13/2021 – Summit Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
SUM stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.30.
Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 6.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 5.2% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 4.2% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.
Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.
