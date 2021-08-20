SUN Hits Market Capitalization of $152,338.63 (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. SUN has a total market capitalization of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SUN has traded down 99.9% against the US dollar. One SUN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00057507 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.75 or 0.00141401 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.90 or 0.00149954 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,740.25 or 1.00251690 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.30 or 0.00922094 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $343.93 or 0.00707416 BTC.

About SUN

SUN’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

