Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Stake Lessened by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 179,633 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Superior Industries International worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Superior Industries International during the first quarter valued at $2,065,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Superior Industries International during the first quarter valued at $1,006,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Superior Industries International by 20.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 170,677 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Superior Industries International by 17.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,044,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 156,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Superior Industries International during the first quarter valued at $708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Superior Industries International in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of SUP opened at $7.21 on Friday. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 4.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.32. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%.

Superior Industries International Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.