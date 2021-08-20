SuperRare Price Hits $1.20 on Top Exchanges (RARE)

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. SuperRare has a total market cap of $122.14 million and approximately $16.37 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SuperRare has traded flat against the dollar. One SuperRare coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00002461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SuperRare alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00058767 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $413.03 or 0.00846852 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00049041 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002127 BTC.

About SuperRare

RARE is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

Buying and Selling SuperRare

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperRare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperRare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperRare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.