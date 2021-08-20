Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.02

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.02 and last traded at C$3.90, with a volume of 230951 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.66.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Surge Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.30 price objective on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Surge Energy to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Surge Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.06.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.82, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.88.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$80.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$85.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Surge Energy Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Surge Energy Company Profile (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

