SushiSwap Market Cap Hits $1.78 Billion (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 20th. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $1.78 billion and approximately $516.95 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $13.99 or 0.00029215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00059057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.52 or 0.00869675 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00109983 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 231,780,462 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

