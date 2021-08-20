Swap 24-Hour Volume Tops $655.00 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. Swap has a total market cap of $334,920.59 and approximately $655.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0242 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00056920 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00136164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.74 or 0.00147923 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,151.03 or 0.99952363 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $452.33 or 0.00919839 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.91 or 0.06608941 BTC.

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 13,817,748 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

