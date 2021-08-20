Swarm City (SWT) Price Tops $0.0406

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. During the last week, Swarm City has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swarm City has a total market cap of $346,624.95 and approximately $90.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm City coin can currently be purchased for $0.0406 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00057487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.02 or 0.00865165 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00106354 BTC.

About Swarm City

Swarm City is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Buying and Selling Swarm City

