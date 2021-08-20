SwftCoin Market Capitalization Tops $9.90 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $9.90 million and approximately $5.28 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwftCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00057711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.19 or 0.00828051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00049250 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002068 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SwftCoin (SWFTC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

