Swingby (SWINGBY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.32 Million

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. In the last week, Swingby has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Swingby has a market capitalization of $26.32 million and $811,200.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002638 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00058596 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00059057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00140573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015286 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 253,129,106 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars.

