Switcheo Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $541,252.00 (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One Switcheo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Switcheo has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. Switcheo has a market capitalization of $31.59 million and $541,252.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00059608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00140498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.87 or 0.00150257 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,893.07 or 0.99416597 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.71 or 0.00904664 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $341.78 or 0.00724605 BTC.

Switcheo Coin Profile

Switcheo was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,616,052,425 coins and its circulating supply is 1,550,290,003 coins. Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Buying and Selling Switcheo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

