Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €109.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential downside of 12.66% from the stock’s current price.

SY1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Symrise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €116.93 ($137.57).

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €124.80 ($146.82) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €120.33. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

