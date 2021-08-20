SYNC Network (SYNC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6,318.00

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a market cap of $4.67 million and $6,318.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $233.67 or 0.00484216 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003570 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00011125 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $624.02 or 0.01293132 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 152,976,473 coins and its circulating supply is 118,898,490 coins. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.