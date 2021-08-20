Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,271 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Synchrony Financial worth $45,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYF. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8,644.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 100.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 101,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 50,908 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 119,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.32. 195,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,983,270. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

