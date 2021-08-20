Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,241,878,000 after acquiring an additional 306,362 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,981,000 after acquiring an additional 240,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,877,000 after acquiring an additional 53,935 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 17.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,290,000 after acquiring an additional 388,612 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,389,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,518,000 after acquiring an additional 50,497 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS opened at $315.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.55 and a 52 week high of $317.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $280.42.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $250,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $1,114,924.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $5,266,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,068 shares of company stock worth $6,236,225 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synopsys from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Westpark Capital began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.46.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

