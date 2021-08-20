Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,405 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 393,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after buying an additional 16,060 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 155,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 258,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 26,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,130.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

SNV opened at $41.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.30. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

