Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Short Interest Update

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 106,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SYN traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,713,129. The company has a market capitalization of $57.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.37. Synthetic Biologics has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.70.
Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 6,046.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,348,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,162 shares in the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Synthetic Biologics during the first quarter valued at about $655,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 11.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 95,863 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Synthetic Biologics during the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synthetic Biologics during the first quarter valued at about $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.
Synthetic Biologics Company Profile
Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal (GI) diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in GI tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.
