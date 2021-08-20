Syscoin (SYS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $90.09 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 31.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 28.6% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market cap of $170.84 million and approximately $90.09 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.84 or 0.00373118 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 617,633,115 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

