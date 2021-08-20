T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Holdings Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,995,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,569 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of T-Mobile US worth $288,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 27,590 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 65,632 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $176,659,000 after acquiring an additional 460,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 130,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.81. 3,273,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,161. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.85.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.