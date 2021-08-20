T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Short Interest Update

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,350,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 8,260,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTOO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,667,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 983,589 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 38,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 411.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 466,848 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 230.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,237,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,492,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 193,756 shares during the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

Shares of TTOO stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,503,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 3.85. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $147.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.28.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 166.02% and a negative return on equity of 510.02%. The business had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that T2 Biosystems will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTOO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. T2 Biosystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.