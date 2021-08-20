TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €29.18 ($34.33). TAG Immobilien shares last traded at €29.00 ($34.12), with a volume of 210,461 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAG Immobilien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €26.29 ($30.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is €27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

