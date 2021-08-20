Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 3,390,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 552,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $312,934.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,017.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,063,138 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth about $292,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth about $4,025,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 101,075.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,047 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 283.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 280,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,327,000 after acquiring an additional 207,352 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

Shares of TNDM opened at $111.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,225.05 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $123.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.72.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

