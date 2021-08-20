Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLFA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLFA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the July 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of TLFA opened at $4.26 on Friday. Tandy Leather Factory has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77.

Get Tandy Leather Factory alerts:

Tandy Leather Factory (OTCMKTS:TLFA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter.

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc engages in the distribution of leather and related products. It offers leather, leatherworking tools, buckles and adornments for belts, leather dyes and finishes, saddle and tack hardware, and do-it-yourself kits. The company was founded by J. Wray Thompson, Sr. and Ronald C.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandy Leather Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandy Leather Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.