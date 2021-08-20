Tap (XTP) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last week, Tap has traded 53.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Tap has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $423,432.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00058109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.45 or 0.00846883 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00048540 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002120 BTC.

About Tap

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

