Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the luxury accessories retailer on Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

Tapestry has decreased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years.

TPR traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.58. 8,789,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,821,059. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tapestry has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $49.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.11.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tapestry will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.52.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

