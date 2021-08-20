Taptica International (LON:TAP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $125.00

Taptica International Ltd (LON:TAP) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 125 ($1.63) and traded as high as GBX 127.50 ($1.67). Taptica International shares last traded at GBX 125 ($1.63), with a volume of 1,625,144 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 125. The company has a market cap of £158.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93.

About Taptica International (LON:TAP)

Taptica International Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mobile advertising technologies business. The company provides data-focused marketing solutions that execute brand insights on mobile by leveraging video, native, and display to reach the users by application, service, and brands.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Taptica International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taptica International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.