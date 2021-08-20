Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,703 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $7,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,912 shares of company stock valued at $8,431,116 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.80.

NYSE:TGT opened at $245.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $143.38 and a 52 week high of $267.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.96. The firm has a market cap of $121.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

