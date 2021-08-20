Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Decreased by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,143 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for about 1.2% of Columbia Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Target were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1,562.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,678,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,495 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Target by 619.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $328,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,121 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3,162.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 750,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,574,000 after acquiring an additional 727,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 269.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 988,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $195,707,000 after acquiring an additional 720,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.80.

TGT traded up $7.81 on Friday, hitting $253.22. 318,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,500,106. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $125.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $143.38 and a 52 week high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,694 shares of company stock valued at $28,400,426 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.