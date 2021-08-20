Target (NYSE:TGT) Given Buy Rating at DA Davidson

Target (NYSE:TGT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by DA Davidson in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Target’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TGT. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.80.

Shares of TGT opened at $245.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.96. Target has a 52 week low of $143.38 and a 52 week high of $267.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,912 shares of company stock worth $8,431,116 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Jennison Associates boosted its position in Target by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 2,877,411 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $226,337,000 after purchasing an additional 66,888 shares during the period. Northcoast Asset Management boosted its position in Target by 1,933.9% during the third quarter. Northcoast Asset Management now owns 842,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $66,265,000 after purchasing an additional 801,002 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 100.0% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft now owns 2,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $2,187,000. Finally, MUFG Americas lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.2% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas now owns 184,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,479,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

