Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Stake Increased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,691,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.41% of Tata Motors worth $197,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the first quarter worth $1,449,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 46.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 39.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the first quarter worth $1,892,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the first quarter worth $62,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TTM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura raised shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Tata Motors stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Tata Motors Limited has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $24.27.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

