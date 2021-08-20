Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CFO C. David Cone Sells 271,518 Shares

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,507. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMHC. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 25.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 60,268 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 24.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

