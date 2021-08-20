Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CFO C. David Cone Sells 271,518 Shares

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,507. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 25.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 60,268 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 24.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
