TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,157 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $9,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 180.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 54.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.09.

TC Energy stock opened at $45.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.54. The stock has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $53.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

