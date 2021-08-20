TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$68.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$70.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$63.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$74.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.82.

TSE TRP traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$58.77. The company had a trading volume of 785,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,203,151. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$50.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$61.77. The company has a market cap of C$57.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61.

In other news, Director James Eckert purchased 1,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$64.24 per share, with a total value of C$105,542.71. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$313,095.04. Also, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.66, for a total value of C$65,996.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$226,464.02. Insiders have sold a total of 2,614 shares of company stock valued at $166,785 over the last 90 days.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

