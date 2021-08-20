TCV Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 104,091 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.82.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $27,253,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $13,211,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new position in TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $743,000. Finally, Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,676,000.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

