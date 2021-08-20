TE-FOOD (TONE) Price Down 2.1% This Week

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. TE-FOOD has a total market capitalization of $19.91 million and approximately $338,745.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TE-FOOD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00058065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.12 or 0.00831015 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00048908 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002100 BTC.

TE-FOOD Coin Profile

TE-FOOD (TONE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

TE-FOOD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TE-FOOD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TE-FOOD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TE-FOOD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.