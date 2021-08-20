Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will announce sales of $141.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $136.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.72 million. Teekay LNG Partners reported sales of $144.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $574.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $564.63 million to $583.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $563.33 million, with estimates ranging from $523.78 million to $580.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 20.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TGP opened at $13.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.22. Teekay LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 46.94%.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

