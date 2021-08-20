Telcoin (TEL) Market Capitalization Tops $1.05 Billion

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. During the last seven days, Telcoin has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One Telcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $15.98 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00058664 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003161 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.21 or 0.00870044 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00109919 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,157,110,195 coins. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in . Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Buying and Selling Telcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

