Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 88.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,556 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.67.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $446.03 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $301.76 and a fifty-two week high of $462.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.