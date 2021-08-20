Tellor Hits Market Capitalization of $107.82 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $107.82 million and $36.74 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor coin can now be bought for approximately $56.63 or 0.00116472 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tellor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00058878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.77 or 0.00857232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00109141 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00048475 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

TRB is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,979,272 coins and its circulating supply is 1,904,148 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.