Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Short Interest Down 23.2% in July

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,700 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the July 15th total of 211,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENX. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 1,932,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 38,648 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 19,302 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. 25.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ TENX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,586. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.42.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.