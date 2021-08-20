Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Lowered to Sell at Erste Group

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) was downgraded by Erste Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

TCEHY has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Tencent in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Tencent from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank cut Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.18 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.84.

OTCMKTS:TCEHY opened at $53.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.03. The company has a market cap of $515.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.44. Tencent has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $99.40.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Tencent had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

