Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Stock Rating Lowered by Erste Group

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) was downgraded by Erste Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TCEHY. Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Tencent from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank lowered Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.18 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Tencent in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.84.

Get Tencent alerts:

Shares of TCEHY opened at $53.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.44. Tencent has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $99.40.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Tencent had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $20.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.44 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tencent will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.