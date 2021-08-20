TENT Price Tops $0.0162 on Exchanges (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. TENT has a total market capitalization of $616,141.71 and $25,281.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TENT has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.36 or 0.00309836 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.35 or 0.00145098 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.25 or 0.00151000 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00008997 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002409 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002747 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,051,840 coins and its circulating supply is 37,974,748 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official website is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

