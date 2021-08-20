TenX (PAY) Hits Market Cap of $14.49 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 20th. TenX has a market capitalization of $14.49 million and $939,098.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0706 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TenX has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TenX Profile

TenX is a coin. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

