TERA (TERA) Price Tops $0.0050 on Exchanges

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 20th. TERA has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and $151,583.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TERA has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One TERA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00058573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.97 or 0.00140450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.55 or 0.00150200 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,971.02 or 1.00005384 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.18 or 0.00913766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.10 or 0.00721967 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling TERA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

